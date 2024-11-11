Iran denies scheming to murder Trump

(MENAFN) Iran has firmly rejected accusations from the United States that it attempted to orchestrate an assassination plot against President-elect Donald ahead of the November election. Tehran called the allegations a fabrication, claiming they were part of a pro-Israel campaign to increase tensions between the US and Iran.



The US Department of Justice had previously announced that Iranian officials allegedly instructed an Afghan national, Farhad Shakeri, to devise a plan to kill Trump. Shakeri, who resides in Tehran after being deported from the US in 2008, was also accused of attempting to assassinate other US and Israeli citizens within the country. The indictment also named two American citizens, Carlisle Rivera and Jonathan Loadholt, who were allegedly involved in helping Iran track an Iranian-American individual.



FBI Director Christopher Wray condemned Iran's actions, calling them a blatant attempt to target US citizens, including Trump and other dissidents critical of the Iranian regime.



In response, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei dismissed the accusations as "completely baseless," labeling them a "malicious conspiracy" engineered by Zionist and anti-Iran forces. Baghaei referenced previous similar claims, noting Iran's past denial of such allegations, including one in August involving a Pakistani national allegedly sent by Iran to target US citizens, including Trump.



This comes after two separate incidents this year in which Trump was targeted for assassination. In July, an assailant opened fire at a rally in Pennsylvania, narrowly missing Trump, and in September, another suspect attempted to kill him at his Florida golf course but was intercepted by security.

