Afghanistan’s security forces in Herat province uncover weapons, ammunition

(MENAFN) On Monday, Afghan security forces in the western Herat province uncovered a significant cache of weapons and ammunition, according to a statement from the provincial office. The confiscated contraband included a range of arms such as Kalashnikov rifles, pistols, rocket launchers, and grenades, along with various types of ammunition, including bullets for PK machine guns and explosives. This discovery was the result of a series of operations conducted across the province, though the exact timing of the seizures or any made in connection to the contraband were not disclosed in the statement.



The recent discovery in Herat follows a similar operation in the eastern Khost province the previous week, where Afghan security forces also seized a large quantity of weapons and ammunition. While the details of those operations were not specified, such finds highlight ongoing security efforts throughout the country. The Afghan caretaker government, which took control in August 2021, has made it a priority to curb the flow of illegal arms and ammunition in a bid to restore stability in Afghanistan.



Since assuming power, the caretaker government has focused on reducing the illegal weapons trade, seizing large quantities of arms and ammunition. These operations are part of broader efforts to ensure security across the country, which has been plagued by years of conflict and instability. The government has emphasized its commitment to stabilizing the region by cracking down on arms trafficking and dismantling networks that contribute to the ongoing violence.



Such operations are seen as essential for the Afghan government’s efforts to regain control and ensure peace in the aftermath of decades of war. However, the continuing discovery of weapons suggests that the illegal arms trade remains a significant challenge, with many groups still possessing large arsenals of weapons across the country.

