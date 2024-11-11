Lebanon fires around 50 rockets into northern Israel

(MENAFN) On Monday afternoon, around 50 rockets were fired from Lebanon into northern Israel, causing injuries to three individuals. The rockets, launched over a span of approximately 30 minutes, prompted air raid warning sirens to sound throughout the Upper Galilee and Western Galilee regions in Israel. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that some of the projectiles were intercepted, while others fell in the surrounding area. The barrage marked a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict and prompted immediate responses from Israel's military forces.



According to Magen David Adom, Israel's rescue service, the rocket attacks resulted in injuries to three people, including a baby and a man, both of whom were lightly injured, as well as a woman who sustained moderate injuries from shrapnel. The attack has raised concerns about the growing threat of cross-border violence and the safety of civilians in the affected areas. The rockets’ impact on northern Israel has also prompted heightened security measures and alerts.



In response to the attack, the IDF indicated that it was preparing to launch new airstrikes targeting dozens of villages in southern Lebanon. The military's focus will be on locations believed to be linked to Hezbollah's military operations. The IDF's objective is to disrupt Hezbollah's capabilities and prevent further escalation from the militant group, which has reportedly been involved in the rocket attacks.



To mitigate the threat to civilians in southern Lebanon, Avichay Adraee, an IDF spokesperson, issued a public warning on social media, urging residents of 21 villages in southern Lebanon to evacuate immediately. He specifically warned that any house used by Hezbollah for military purposes would be targeted in the upcoming strikes. This development highlights the intensifying conflict between Israel and Hezbollah and the increasing risks to civilians caught in the crossfire.

MENAFN11112024000045015839ID1108872106