Major wildfire in NE US claims life of park ranger

(MENAFN) A major wildfire, known as the Jennings Creek fire, continues to devastate parts of Passaic County in New Jersey and Orange County in New York, with limited success in containment efforts. The fire has scorched 3,000 acres and is threatening 25 structures, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service in a social update on Sunday. Earlier reports indicated that the blaze had affected 2,000 acres and endangered 10 structures, but the fire has since spread.



Tragically, the wildfire claimed the life of an 18-year-old New York State Forest Ranger volunteer and state employee who died on Saturday while responding to the emergency. Despite this loss, firefighting teams from both New Jersey and New York have made some progress, managing to contain about 10 percent of the wildfire so far.



In light of the ongoing threat, the public is being urged to avoid using open flames and to take all possible precautions to prevent further wildfires, as the region is experiencing prolonged and severe dry conditions. Additionally, New York City has implemented a ban on grilling in city parks due to drought conditions, while multiple wildfires continue to burn in and around the city.



The situation remains dire, and authorities continue to work around the clock to contain the fire and prevent further loss of life and property. The public is being asked to remain vigilant and report any signs of new fires promptly to assist firefighting efforts.

MENAFN11112024000045015839ID1108872097