Slovak Premier claims that Zelensky ‘afraid war will end’

(MENAFN) Slovak Prime Robert Fico has stated that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is deeply worried about the potential consequences of Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential election, particularly fearing that it could lead to a halt in military and financial aid from Washington. In an interview on Slovensko, Fico described how Zelensky appeared visibly shaken during a meeting at the EU summit in Budapest on November 7. Fico noted that Zelensky seemed "afraid that the war will end," reflecting his concern that Trump’s policies could end Western support for Ukraine.



Fico explained that throughout his campaign, Trump had promised to end the war in Ukraine within "24 hours," though without offering specifics on how that would be accomplished. The Slovak leader emphasized that the ongoing conflict is sustained by Western arms shipments, which prevent a resolution. Fico added that Trump, as a businessman, is more inclined to use tariffs and sanctions rather than military intervention, and predicted that the president-elect would take “decisive steps” regarding the war.



The Slovak Prime Minister also questioned whether the EU is prepared to shoulder the full financial and military burden of supporting Ukraine if the US pulls back its assistance. He criticized the European approach, saying that continuing to back Ukraine militarily in the hopes of defeating Russia is flawed, and called for the EU to refocus on peace rather than war. Fico argued that the EU must recognize that it cannot indefinitely sustain this military support, urging the bloc to push for negotiations to end the conflict.

MENAFN11112024000045015687ID1108872082