Pentagon refuses to provide missiles upon Zelensky`s demand

(MENAFN) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has informed Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky that requesting more ATACMS missile systems, which would violate existing agreements with other international buyers, is "too much to ask," according to the *Wall Street Journal*. The US has already provided Ukraine with a number of MGM-140 Tactical Missile Systems, but Zelensky has been pressing for additional missiles and permission to strike deeper into Russian territory.



The Pentagon has hesitated to send more missiles, citing the limited stockpiles of ATACMS and the fact that Russia has relocated its key targets out of missile range. Additionally, the US has obligations to other nations that ordered the systems before Ukraine, making it difficult to prioritize Ukraine’s request.



In response, the US has explored alternative solutions, such as urging NATO allies to contribute missiles from their own stockpiles and even considering purchasing back weapons previously sold to other countries. However, a CNN report suggests that the US has made it clear there will be no major new deliveries of ATACMS to Ukraine.



Ukraine has also received other long-range missile systems, including British Storm Shadow and French SCALP missiles, which have been used in several strikes on Russian infrastructure. On a recent visit to Washington, Zelensky reportedly requested Tomahawk missiles with a range of 2,400 kilometers, a demand described by some sources as "unrealistic" and highly dependent on continued Western support. The request has not been confirmed by Zelensky, who expressed frustration over the disclosure of sensitive details from his talks with the White House.



Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that the West’s approval of long-range missile strikes by Ukraine would amount to NATO directly engaging in war with Russia.

