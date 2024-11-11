Trump ally suggest that Zelensky must accept ‘Crimea is gone’

(MENAFN) Bryan Lanza, a senior adviser to US President-elect Donald Trump's campaign, has suggested that Ukraine must accept the loss of Crimea as part of any potential peace agreement with Russia. Speaking to the BBC on Saturday, Lanza emphasized that Trump's second administration would prioritize achieving peace in Ukraine rather than supporting Ukraine's goal of reclaiming all territory lost to Russia. While expressing respect for the Ukrainian people, Lanza dismissed the idea of expelling Russian forces from all contested areas, specifically calling the goal of reclaiming Crimea unrealistic.



Lanza stated that the US would not send troops to fight for the return of Crimea or any other territory currently under Russian control, saying, "If that is your priority, you're on your own." He suggested that Ukraine should develop a "realistic vision for peace," noting that President Zelensky's insistence on reclaiming Crimea was a sign that he was "not serious" about negotiations. Lanza's comments reflect a broader shift in Trump's rhetoric, which has included promises to end the conflict quickly, although details on how this would be achieved remain unclear.



However, Lanza's remarks do not align with Trump's official stance, with campaign representatives clarifying that Lanza no longer speaks for the president.

