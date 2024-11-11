US TV host claims that ‘authoritarian’ Trump will turn US press into Russian news agency

(MENAFN) MSNBC host Rachel Maddow has warned that President-elect Donald could seek to stifle the free press in the United States if he returns to the White House, likening his potential actions to those of authoritarian regimes. On *The Rachel Maddow Show* Thursday, the outspoken critic of Trump claimed that his administration might try to convert the American media, which she called a crucial pillar of democracy, into a form of “state TV.” Maddow expressed concern that US could become an “American-accented version of RT,” the Russian state-funded broadcaster.



Maddow argued that the Trump administration would likely target individual journalists, publishers, and news organizations, undermining press freedom in the process. She urged the public to "actively resist" any efforts to suppress the media. Her comments sparked debate among journalists, with some supporting her call to stand against Trump, while others contended that journalists should focus solely on reporting the news without engaging in political resistance.



Trump has long criticized mainstream US news outlets, accusing them of spreading false information and labeling them the "enemy of the people." Recently, he made headlines for remarks that some interpreted as advocating violence against journalists, including stating that he wouldn't mind if someone “shot through the fake news.” Trump's criticisms of the media echo similar rhetoric from the outgoing administration, which has placed sanctions on Russian media outlets like RT, accusing them of acting as tools of Russian intelligence.

