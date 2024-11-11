Veteran US democrat asserts that Trump must end wars

(MENAFN) Dennis Kucinich, a former US congressman and two-time presidential candidate, argues that President-elect Donald must prioritize fixing both foreign and domestic policy issues left by the Biden administration. In an interview with RT’s Afshin Rattansi, Kucinich stressed that Trump’s success will hinge on his ability to shift US away from the “globalist” goals of the State Department and toward addressing more immediate concerns, such as economic challenges and domestic issues.



Kucinich welcomed Trump’s victory over Kamala Harris, calling it a historic shift towards populism. He highlighted that ordinary Americans are primarily concerned with everyday challenges, such as making ends meet, and are wary of further global conflicts. He emphasized that Trump’s presidency would be successful if it avoids getting entangled in unnecessary foreign wars, noting the negative impact of the Biden administration's focus on military spending instead of domestic economic revival.



The former congressman expressed confidence that Trump, with his deal-making skills, could steer the US away from global conflicts and suggested that Trump should foster cooperation with emerging global powers like BRICS in response to the failures of sanctions and ongoing wars.

MENAFN11112024000045015687ID1108872044