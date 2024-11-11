Iran’s POGC brings new well online in Phase 11 to boost production

(MENAFN) Iran’s Pars Oil and Company (POGC), responsible for developing the massive South Pars gas field, has successfully brought a new well online in Phase 11 of the field to boost its production. Touraj Dehghani, the managing director of POGC, announced that the seventh well, located at platform 11B of the South Pars joint field, was completed and began operating on Saturday, November 10. The well, identified as well number 12, is part of efforts to fulfill the production capacity goals for Phase 11. Dehghani further explained that the gas extraction from this well would reach full capacity after completing the acidification operation in the coming weeks.



Once fully developed, South Pars Phase 11 is expected to have a production capacity of up to two billion cubic feet per day, or approximately 370,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. The gas extracted will be integrated into Iran’s national gas network, significantly contributing to the country’s energy resources. The development of this phase is a key part of Iran’s broader strategy to enhance its natural gas production, particularly from the vast South Pars field, which it shares with Qatar in the Persian Gulf.



The original development plan for South Pars Phase 11 involved a consortium comprising France's Total, China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), and Petropars, a subsidiary of Iran’s National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC). However, in 2019, both Total and CNPC withdrew from the project due to U.S. sanctions. As a result, Petropars has taken over the sole responsibility for the development of Phase 11, continuing the work without the involvement of its previous international partners.



Drilling operations for Phase 11 began in December 2020 with the development of the first well. Initially, the output from this phase is projected to reach 500 million cubic feet per day (14 million cubic meters), which is expected to increase significantly as more wells come online. South Pars, covering an area of 3,700 square kilometers of Iran’s territorial waters, is the world's largest gas field, making it a critical asset for Iran’s energy sector.

