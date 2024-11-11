TPO head stresses opportunities for Iran to engage with China’s economy

(MENAFN) Mohammad-Ali Dehghan Dehnavi, head of Iran's Trade Promotion Organization (TPO), emphasized the significant opportunities for Iran to engage with China’s economy, which is one of the largest consumption markets globally. Speaking at the opening of Iran's national pavilion at the 7th China International Exhibition (CIIE 2024), Dehghan Dehnavi highlighted how this event serves as a platform for Iran to introduce its products and services, marking the country's strong commitment to economic growth and expanding international cooperation, particularly with China. He stressed that China's pivotal role in the global supply chain offers a valuable opportunity for Iran to integrate into this network and boost exports.



Dehghan Dehnavi also underscored the longstanding friendly relations between Iran and China, noting that the growing commercial, industrial, and technological exchanges, along with joint investments, have been key drivers of deeper cooperation between the two nations. He attributed the development of these ties to the mutual determination of the leaders of both countries to enhance bilateral relations.



The 7th CIIE, which ran from November 5 to 10, featured 3,496 exhibitors from 129 countries and regions, setting a new record with the participation of 297 Fortune Global 500 companies and industry leaders. The exhibition offered a global stage for businesses to showcase their offerings, and Iran's participation reflected its interest in strengthening economic and trade ties with China.



A delegation of Iranian officials from both the government and private sectors attended the event in Shanghai to assess the country's export potential and identify the challenges Iranian companies face in accessing the Chinese market. The visit also provided an opportunity for consultations with Chinese officials and businesses to find solutions to these obstacles and develop a more robust trade relationship.

MENAFN11112024000045015839ID1108872035