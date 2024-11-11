Trump gives no Ukraine vows to EU presidents

(MENAFN) European Union leaders have been trying to convince US President-elect Donald to continue supporting Ukraine in its conflict with Russia, but so far, Trump has remained noncommittal, according to the *Wall Street Journal*. Following his decisive victory over Vice President Kamala Harris and the takeover of the Senate, Trump has received congratulations from several European leaders. However, during calls with them, he has mainly listened and asked questions, without offering firm promises about future US involvement in Ukraine.



At the European Community summit in Hungary this week, EU leaders were divided on how to approach the situation. Baltic and Scandinavian leaders called for increased support for Ukraine if the US reduces its aid, while leaders like French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni were less enthusiastic. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who hosted the summit, urged Trump to seek a ceasefire as soon as possible, while Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico also voiced support for peace negotiations.



European Council President Charles Michel emphasized the importance of presenting a unified stance, warning that a "weak" approach toward Russia would send the wrong message to China and the international community. Macron reiterated concerns about Russia's potential victory, stating it would signal an imperialist threat on Europe's borders. Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo echoed the need for a strong EU message to Trump, stressing continued support for Ukraine for as long as necessary.

