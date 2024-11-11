Fyodor Lukyanov argues Trump is back, this time it’s different

(MENAFN) Fyodor Lukyanov argues that the outcome of the US election, while significant, won’t fundamentally alter the global landscape, but it does signal an important shift in American politics. According to Lukyanov, Trump’s latest victory is not an isolated event but rather a reflection of the broader mood among Americans, signaling that Trumpism is more than just a temporary anomaly. Columnists from liberal outlets like *The New York Times* have pointed out that and his supporters embody the mood of a large portion of the American electorate, and this trend will have to be recognized moving forward.



Lukyanov contrasts Trump’s second win with his first in 2016, noting that this time, Trump not only secured the electoral college but also the popular vote, making his victory a more decisive and predictable outcome. The ambiguity that surrounded his first term is now gone; Trump’s leadership style, including its inconsistencies and flaws, is well known. Despite this, he has retained significant support, surprising many who expected that the chaos of his first term would alienate voters.



Lukyanov also critiques the Democrats’ strategy, which he believes failed to present a strong alternative to Trump, particularly after Biden’s underwhelming nomination and unfit replacement. This failure reveals that American voters are more politically savvy than many strategists had assumed. For many Americans, domestic issues matter more than foreign policy, yet there is still a strong desire for the US to influence global affairs. The era of Washington’s unchallenged leadership, particularly after the Cold War, seems to be ending, as American political culture moves away from its expansionist ambitions.

