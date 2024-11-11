Fire Station: Artist In Residence Announces First-Of-Its-Kind Immersive Experience

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Fire Station: Artist in Residence is hosting a first-of-its-kind exhibit in Doha: A World Without Sight and Sound: Living the Experience by artist Noora Al Shahwani. This project, which will be on view until Nov. 25, 2024, welcomes the public for a deep exploration of the experiences of individuals who are blind or deaf.

A World Without Sight and Sound: Living the Experience invites the public on a journey into a world beyond the two vital senses - sight and sound - with its immersive style and unique execution. It offers a chance for the public to reflect on the lives of people with disabilities and encourages empathy and appreciation for those who are blind and/or deaf.

Khalifa Al Obaidly, Director of Fire Station, expressed his deep appreciation for this project saying, "This performance is a tribute to the blind and deaf members of our community and it helps the public gain insight into their daily lives. Fire Station is committed to supporting such powerful performances and art initiatives that progress social cohesion and we are continuing our efforts in promoting empathy through art."

Two studios will be utilised to simulate different sensory experiences in this performance. In the first room, visitors will feel certain objects and hear sounds to help guide them throughout the space and experience what it is like to find their way without sight. The room will be equipped with floor markings specifically designed for the visually impaired, along with canes for use by sighted individuals. Visitors will be asked to navigate these pathways with their eyes closed, guided by the floor markings. The second room offers an experience of deafness; some videos will be projected without sound, allowing visitors to feel how deaf people rely on visual information without sound. Visitors will attempt to lip read from silent screens as part of the experience.

The project is a showcase of the power of art in bridging gaps between different communities and how art can help build the character of a society. The project is envisioned by Noora Al Shahwani who is a Qatari artist and student at the College of Education at Qatar University, specialising in Special Education. She has organised numerous workshops in collaboration with Fire Station and Qatar National Library with her most recent workshop focusing on teaching the Braille language.

The exhibit is open to the public and visitors can make their way to the Fire Station to catch a glimpse of this one-of-a-kind project in Qatar. It can be viewed at the Fire Station, Studio 101 and 104 from Saturday to Thursday from 9 am to 7 pm and on Friday from 1:30 pm to 7 pm.