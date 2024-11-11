Amir Participates In Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani participated, along with Their Majesties, Highnesses and Excellencies, leaders of states and heads of delegations, in the Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit, which was held today at the King Abdulaziz International Center in Riyadh, the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The summit was attended by Their Excellencies, members of the official delegation accompanying HH the Amir along with representatives of regional and international organizations and guests of the summit.

