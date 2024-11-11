Speculation mounts over how potential second term for Trump would affect global politics

(MENAFN) As speculation mounts over how a potential second term for Donald would affect global politics, one of the areas that stands out is his policy towards the Middle East, also known as West Asia. While there are some key differences to note, many aspects of Trump's regional strategy are expected to align closely with his first term, particularly his stance on Israel and the ongoing conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon.



Trump's unwavering support for Israel remains a central pillar of his policy, but questions remain about how he will address the wars that Israel is currently involved in. Although Trump criticized President Joe Biden during the campaign for being "too tough" on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, he has also reportedly urged Netanyahu to bring the war to an end by January. Trump's rhetoric on the issue, however, has been somewhat contradictory, with some statements seeming to focus on the need for a swift resolution to the conflict in Gaza, particularly in areas with large Arab and Muslim populations, like Michigan. Still, much of Trump's language on this matter may be seen as campaign rhetoric rather than concrete policy proposals.



Trump's financial backers in the 2024 campaign include Miriam Adelson, Israel's wealthiest billionaire, who is known for her strong support of Israel's policies. She donated $100 million to Trump’s campaign with the expectation that he would support Israel's annexation of the West Bank. This mirrors the influence the Adelson family had on Trump’s first campaign in 2016, when Sheldon Adelson, Miriam’s late husband, funded Trump's promise to move the US embassy to Jerusalem. Although immediate annexation of the West Bank appears unlikely due to the current political and military situation, there is speculation that Trump might allow Israel to annex approximately 60% of the West Bank, known as Area C. If this were to happen, it could effectively end any possibility of a Two-State solution between Israel and Palestine.

