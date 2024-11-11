EU presidents express concerns over Trump making them pay for Ukraine

(MENAFN) European Union leaders are increasingly concerned about their ability to continue financing Ukraine’s military needs if US President-elect Donald follows through on his campaign promises to reduce American support for Kiev. According to a report by Bloomberg, EU officials held discussions in Budapest last week on whether the bloc would be able to bear the full financial responsibility for Ukraine’s war effort should the US withdraw its backing. The major concern is that Trump will pressure European countries to "foot the bill" for the war in Ukraine, leaving them to bear the cost of both military aid and post-conflict security arrangements.



Trump, who has repeatedly pledged to end the conflict “within 24 hours” if elected, has also suggested that European allies would have to pay more for Ukraine’s defense. Although he has been vague on the specifics of how he plans to resolve the war, Trump has stated that Washington’s European partners should be responsible for financing the ongoing conflict. This rhetoric has left EU leaders worried about the long-term sustainability of the financial and military commitments they have made.



Since February 2022, the EU has provided Ukraine with €118 billion (roughly $127 billion) in military, financial, and humanitarian aid, while the US has contributed $90.7 billion, with an additional $16.5 billion pledged. Despite the EU’s significant financial commitment, EU officials are particularly concerned about the availability of key military resources. Many of the advanced weapons systems that Ukraine relies on, such as F-16 fighter jets, HIMARS rocket artillery, and ATACMS missiles, are primarily produced by American companies. The US has also used its extensive stockpiles to supply Ukraine with millions of artillery shells, mortars, and other ammunition.



In contrast, Europe’s largest military forces are struggling to maintain their own readiness after depleting their resources to support Ukraine. For instance, Germany's military has had to pause training with its latest artillery systems, while the UK has sent its entire stock of AS90 artillery guns to Ukraine’s armed forces. The growing strain on European military stockpiles, coupled with the increasing financial burden, has made EU leaders nervous about how they will manage without continued US support. As the war drags on, the EU is left questioning how much longer they can shoulder these costs without significant contributions from the US or other international allies.

