(MENAFN) Russia has dismissed Ukraine's demand to dismantle the Crimean Bridge as "absurd," with Russian Ambassador-at-Large Gennady Kuzmin calling the claims groundless. Ukraine has taken the case to the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) in The Hague, arguing that the bridge, built by Russia in 2020, was constructed illegally and violates international maritime law. Ukraine asserts that the bridge disrupts navigation in the Kerch Strait, part of the Sea of Azov, and undermines the region’s environmental integrity.



Kuzmin countered these claims, arguing that the Sea of Azov and the Kerch Strait are historically internal waters of Russia, and that the Crimean Bridge was built as part of Russia’s sovereign rights to address the economic and humanitarian challenges facing Crimea after its annexation in 2014. He dismissed Ukraine’s accusations of shipping interference and environmental damage, asserting that Russia had presented over 15,000 pages of evidence to refute Ukraine’s claims. Kuzmin further labeled Ukraine's ongoing efforts to target the bridge as evidence of its "terrorist nature."

