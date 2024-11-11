ODM Sapphire Global School Takes The Winner Title At CBSE National Shooting Championship

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Ranchi, 11th November 2024: ODM Sapphire Global School (OSGS) has emerged victorious in the CBSE National Shooting Championship, held from 20th to 26th October 2024, at DPS Bhopal. In total, six hundred students from 100 nationwide participated in the competition. The championship is organized annually, inviting participants from CBSE schools across the country. International rifle shooter, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar was present as a chief guest in this edition of the event.



Akansha Ojha, a Grade 11 student from OSGS, emerged as the top performer, winning gold at the zonal level and bronze at the national level in the 'Under 17 Girls Rifle- Individual' category, successfully completing the 6th Indian Trial 2024. In the 'Under 14 Girls Rifle' category, Aditi Priya (Grade 8), Mannat Kumari (Grade 8), and Paridhi Gupta (Grade 9), earned a gold, contributing to the school's overall victory. In the CBSE East Zone Shooting Championship, held from 20th–23rd September 2024, at Arya Mission School, Araria, 6 ODM students won gold medal, while 4 earned bronze medals.



Applauding the achievements of students, Mr. Amit Singh, Principal at ODM Sapphire Global School, stated,“I am proud of our students for achieving this prestigious title through their dedication and hard work. Their victories are not only an inspiration for their peers but also for the ODM school network, fostering a spirit of co-academic excellence. At ODM Sapphire Global School, we focus on the 6 fundamental domains, which are academics, co-academics, life-skills, personal skills, career, and global exposure. We extend our approach beyond academics and co-academics, to instill the sense of leadership, integrity, and humanity in our students.” Mr. Singh also praised the efforts of ODM Sports Coach, Manik Kumar Kansari,“Under the guidance of Mr. Kansari, our students learned the importance of true sportsmanship and discipline, refining their skills and bringing this award home.”



ODM Sapphire Global School's recent achievements reflect its dedication towards the holistic development of students. Seamlessly balancing the academics, co-academics, and skill development for students, OSGS has several clubs in place such as STEM, Technology, Media, Dramatics, Ecology, Entrepreneurship, Sports, and Art & Sculpture. Depending on the age and grade of the students, ODM Sapphire Global School provides access to state-of-the-art facilities and experienced faculty, guiding them on the path of success.



About ODM Sapphire Global School (OSGS):



ODM Sapphire Global School is Jharkhand's first-ever K12 categorized CBSE school, committed towards holistic development of students. ODM Sapphire Global School offers a world-class curriculum, cutting-edge infrastructure, and exceptional facilities, mirroring top international schools in India. By combining academic excellence with diverse extracurricular activities, the school nurtures well-rounded individuals committed to positive impact. Attracting talented students from across India and globally, ODM Sapphire Global School upholds the ODM Educational Group's three-decade legacy of excellence. Providing a warm, inviting environment and state-of-the-art resources, the school ranks among India's premier CBSE institutions.

