Russians Attempt Six Assaults Near Starytsia, Vovchansk In Kharkiv Region Military

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kharkiv sector of the front, the Russian forces launched six assaults near Starytsia and Vovchansk. Over the past 24 hours, within the area of responsibility of the Kharkiv Operational Tactical Group, the Ukrainian forces eliminated 106 enemy and nearly 50 units of enemy military equipment.

This was reported by the press service of the Kharkiv OTG on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Over the past day, the enemy carried out six assaults in the areas of Starytsia and Vovchansk. The Russian invaders conducted five using six guided bombs, along with 44 kamikaze drone attacks. A total of 363 strikes targeted the positions of the Ukrainian defenders," the statement reads.

The report indicates throughout the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed 106 enemy personnel, 48 units of weaponry and military equipment, 72 shelters for enemy troops, one ammunition storage site.

onin24in

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are keeping the situation under their control and continue to carry out missions to repel and contain the armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

According to Ukrinform, the total combat losses of the Russian forces in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to November 11, 2024, are estimated at approximately 710,660 personnel, with 1,770 losses reported in the past day alone.