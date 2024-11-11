Musk participates in Trump-Zelensky call

(MENAFN) Elon Musk participated in a phone call between US President-elect Donald and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky the day after Trump’s election victory, Axios reported on Friday. Sources familiar with the conversation revealed that Trump reassured Zelensky of continued US support for Ukraine, though he refrained from making specific promises regarding aid. Musk, for his part, reiterated his commitment to supporting Ukraine through his Starlink satellite service, which has been a vital communication and defense tool for the country.



Musk’s involvement in the call added an unexpected twist, highlighting his influence on Trump and his complex position on the Ukraine war. Both Musk and Trump have previously questioned the effectiveness of continued financial and military aid to Ukraine, with Musk suggesting that Ukraine cannot win the conflict against Russia. Earlier this year, Musk reportedly told Republican senators that Russia’s victory was inevitable and that prolonging the war would only result in unnecessary deaths and suffering for Ukraine.



Musk has also called on citizens to urge their representatives to oppose further aid, a stance that has drawn criticism for being overly cynical about Ukraine’s struggle. Meanwhile, the Biden administration is working to increase military aid to Ukraine before Trump’s inauguration, fearing that he might scale back support.



Despite the uncertainties surrounding Trump’s future policies, Zelensky characterized the call as “positive” and appreciated the swift outreach after Trump’s victory. However, he remains cautious, stating that he cannot yet predict what Trump’s actions will be. Zelensky emphasized that rapid decisions could lead to losses for Ukraine, and he is still unsure how the situation will unfold. During his campaign, Trump had often promised to end the conflict quickly, but avoided offering specifics on how he would achieve that goal.

