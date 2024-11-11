How Trump Can Reverse The Tide Of Foreign Asylum Seekers

(MENAFN- Asia Times) President-elect Donald can reverse the recent huge growth in foreign asylum applications quickly and without congressional action.

Over the past 20 years, the volume of foreigners' applications for asylum in the US – like the number of applications for asylum in European countries – has increased by more than an order of magnitude.

The annual number of applicants in both has mushroomed from a tiny fraction of the number of non-asylum-seeking illegal immigrants to approach the latter number in the US and to exceed the latter figure in Europe.

In 2023, 2.6 million foreigners were estimated to be seeking asylum in the US. Most of them were legally present in the US without the right to work, but many are thought to have been working illegally.

Those 2.6 million foreigners do not include the foreigners already granted asylum and living in the US with the legal right to work. Those 2.6 million foreigners also do not include former asylum applicants who have remained in the US after being denied asylum, many of whom are thought to be working illegally.

Asylum industrial complex

This rapid growth in asylum applications has been facilitated by an industry of immigration lawyers and human rights activists, both in NGOs and the federal government.

In recent decades, the asylum industry has managed to give the status of legally admitted asylum applicants to an ever-growing number of foreigners who otherwise could not have entered the US (or Europe) legally.



The asylum industry has done this chiefly by inducing asylum refugee policy administrators and asylum application adjudicators in the executive branch to construe the scope of the term“persecution” far more broadly than it was previously.

Still-in-force provisions of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) of 1952, codified in part at 8 U.S.C. 1101(a)(42), make“persecution or a well-founded fear of persecution on account of race, religion, nationality, membership in a particular social group, or political opinion” a prerequisite of entitlement to refugee status and hence to asylum in the US.

Forty or more years ago,“persecution” was generally regarded as comprising only action by or promoted by a state, a religious entity or some other organized group, such as the treatment of Jews by Nazi Germany, or the mass killings of Salvadoran peasants by death squads affiliated with both the army and a major political party, or the mass killings of Christians by Muslims in mostly-Muslim regions of Nigeria.