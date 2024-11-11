(MENAFN) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro praised Russian President Vladimir as a “born scorer” in international politics, comparing him to football legend Cristiano Ronaldo. Maduro made the comments during a meeting with a Russian delegation in Caracas, discussing the recent BRICS Summit in Kazan, which he attended. He highlighted Putin's leadership in hosting multiple delegations, holding bilateral meetings, and attending plenary sessions, calling the summit a “great success.”



Maduro, in his remarks, also drew parallels between Putin's instincts and Ronaldo's talent for scoring, describing the Russian leader as someone who knows how to make the right moves at the right time. He then shifted to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, suggesting that Russia has been forced to defend itself against what he called “the diplomacy of deception” by the West. He also referenced the 2014 coup in Ukraine, claiming that Putin acted decisively to combat the rise of Nazism, which he believes stemmed from the coup in Kiev.



Putin, during the BRICS Summit, criticized the West for its “hypocrisy” regarding NATO expansion, pointing out that Western assurances in the 1990s were contradicted by NATO’s eastward growth. He further argued that the Maidan coup violated international law and triggered the current conflict with Ukraine.



Maduro also praised Putin’s “excellent and historic” speech at Sochi’s Valdai Discussion Club, where the Russian president called for a new global order that ensures no nation feels marginalized or lesser on the world stage.

MENAFN11112024000045015687ID1108871884