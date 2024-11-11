Judge oversees Trump’s trial for attempting to overturn 2020 election results agreed to extend deadlines for case

(MENAFN) A judge overseeing Donald Trump’s trial for attempting to overturn the 2020 election results agreed on Friday to extend the deadlines for the case after a request from the special prosecutor, raising the possibility that proceedings may be paused.



Bruce Fine, a former U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State, explained in an interview with Alhurra that the Department of Justice does not recognize presidential immunity in this case. He referenced a Supreme Court ruling stating that presidential immunity is limited to actions taken during the president's official duties. Fine also pointed out that cannot pardon himself, referencing a long-standing legal principle that prevents individuals from judging their own case. He speculated that, after Trump’s inauguration, there might be shifts in legal proceedings, especially in Washington, D.C., and Florida, where some charges might be dismissed.



Fine further explained that while the Justice Department can pursue federal charges, Trump would not be able to self-pardon at the state level, such as in Georgia or New York. In Georgia, where Trump enjoyed significant support, state authorities could act to drop the case. In New York, a judge might find it challenging to imprison Trump, and could opt to dismiss the charges, potentially turning the matter into a "political" issue rather than a legal one.



Special Counsel Jack Smith defended his request for a delay, emphasizing the need for additional time to address the case’s complexities and align with the Department of Justice’s policies. He plans to provide an update on his deliberations by December 2.



Meanwhile, the Justice Department is reportedly considering whether to suspend federal charges against Trump. Fine raised the issue of presidential pardons, asking how a president, who is supposed to uphold the Constitution, could pardon those who have violated it. He also suggested that, if political dynamics were different, particularly with Republican control in Congress, Trump could face impeachment for granting pardons in such circumstances.

