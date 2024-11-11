Trump long maintained tense, adversarial relationship with media

(MENAFN) Donald Trump, the incoming U.S. president, has long maintained a tense and adversarial relationship with the media, often marked by harsh criticism and actions against journalists. His first presidency saw the exclusion of reporters from the White House, fueling concerns that press freedoms could once again be under threat with his return.



Ryan Williams, Vice President at Group Target Victory, explained that Trump’s approach to the press is complex, as he frequently criticizes journalists while also collaborating with them behind the scenes. He described as "both a lover and a hater of journalism," noting that Trump often views certain journalists as misleading and prefers using social media and podcasts as his primary communication platforms.



Throughout his first campaign and presidency, Trump targeted media outlets like CNN and MSNBC, referring to them as part of the “enemy camp,” and has consistently labeled the press as "enemies of the American people." Daniel Lippman, a journalist for *Politico*, stated that Trump will likely continue his media criticisms, especially in speeches to his supporters, aiming to discredit news reports about him. He also pointed out that Trump refuses to tolerate criticism and routinely accuses the media of lying.



During his first term (2017-2021), Trump restricted journalists' access, notably barring reporter Jim Acosta, who later won his press credentials back through a legal challenge. A 2020 CPJ report accused Trump of using defamation lawsuits to intimidate journalists and pressuring the White House to disregard press protections regarding confidential sources.



Trump’s advisers, however, contend that mainstream media are increasingly disconnected from the real concerns of American society. Williams believes Trump will continue to bypass traditional media channels, reaching younger audiences through non-traditional platforms as traditional viewership declines.



Lippman speculated that Trump might attempt to block certain journalists from entering the White House, a move that would infringe upon freedom of speech and press rights, potentially eliminating daily press briefings entirely. During a campaign rally, Trump controversially joked that media members should “shoot” to get close to him, referencing an assassination attempt he survived. His campaign later clarified that the comment was not meant to be taken literally.

