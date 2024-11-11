WAVE Consortium Holds Inaugural Working Group Meeting To Advance SATCOM Virtualization And Interoperability

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PISCATAWAY, N.J., Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Waveform Architecture for Virtualized Ecosystems (WAVE) Consortium is pleased to announce the successful kick-off of its first working group, Working Group 1 (WG1), focused on the Hardware Abstraction and Virtualization Layer. The inaugural meeting was held on October 29, bringing together leaders and experts to lay the groundwork for modernizing and standardizing satellite communication (SATCOM) ground infrastructure. Under the leadership of Chair Javier Trujillo, WG1 aims to drive advancements in virtualization, automation, and multi-vendor interoperability across the SATCOM ecosystem.

WG1's mission is to establish a flexible and open SATCOM ecosystem by decoupling modem software from specialized hardware and creating standardized interfaces. This approach will enhance operational efficiency, promote seamless multi-vendor collaboration, and foster innovation throughout the SATCOM industry.

WG1's key objectives include:



Standardizing Interfaces : Developing open standards to ensure compatibility and ease of collaboration across different vendors.

Enabling Virtualization and Automation : Pushing for virtualization to increase the flexibility and efficiency of SATCOM systems. Driving Innovation : Creating the framework for a dynamic SATCOM infrastructure that can keep pace with technological advancements.



Javier Trujillo , Chair of WG1 and Senior Manager of Digital Ground Development at SES, expressed his enthusiasm for the working group's direction:“The first WG1 meeting marks a pivotal step in reimagining SATCOM infrastructure. By focusing on hardware abstraction and open standards, we're paving the way for a more interoperable and agile SATCOM ecosystem that can adapt to the rapidly changing needs of global connectivity. I'm honored to lead this effort and work with a talented team of industry experts.”

The WAVE Consortium invites SATCOM industry members to join, support, and actively participate in WAVE and its working groups to help shape the future of SATCOM. WG1 will continue to meet biweekly, building momentum toward a standardized, open, and vendor-agnostic ecosystem.

Dr. Juan Deaton , Executive Director of the WAVE Consortium, emphasized the importance of broad industry collaboration:“The success of WG1's first meeting is a testament to the commercial industry and the U.S. Department of Defense's commitment to building a modernized ecosystem. I am eager to see Javier lead this group to create virtualized, scalable ground systems and see a panoply of stakeholders from organizations across the DoD and industry participating in WAVE.”

About WAVE

Waveform Architecture for Virtualized Ecosystems (WAVE), created under the auspices of IEEE-ISTO, envisions a future where SATCOM networks are built on agile, scalable, and cost-effective platforms. The WAVE Consortium's mission is to advance waveform virtualization for satellite gateways and terminals, fostering a fully interoperable ecosystem through standardized architectures and specifications. WAVE is supported by leading companies and organizations in the space industry, including members from the U.S. Department of Defense and key commercial partners. For more information and to join WAVE, visit waveconsortium.org .

Press Contact:

Joni Sterlacci

...