Investigation by Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor reveals horrific details of Israeli airstrike massacre

(MENAFN) A recent investigation by the Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor has revealed the horrific details of an Israeli massacre that claimed the lives of over 70 Palestinian civilians, the majority of whom were women, children, and elderly, with most coming from a single family.



The massacre took place during a wide-scale military offensive by the Israeli on November 17-18, 2023, targeting the Shuhaiber family’s residential block in Gaza City's Al-Sabra neighborhood. The attack involved and drone bombings that struck several homes, killing civilians either as they slept or while they were engaged in the burial of their loved ones.



The report confirmed that 61 of the victims were from the Shuhaiber family, including 27 children, 16 women (3 elderly), and 18 men (2 elderly). Some victims were so disfigured that their identities remain unknown.



The assault began at around 4:10 AM on November 17, when Israeli warplanes bombed a five-story building on Shuhaiber Street, destroying three floors and killing approximately 40 people, with 20 more injured. A displaced family of 10 living on the ground floor survived the attack. Thirty minutes later, an Israeli drone targeted another building belonging to Mohi Shuhaiber, killing a child and injuring his mother. The military then destroyed a third building, owned by family leader Nahed Shuhaiber, killing a woman and wounding 10 others. None of the attacks were preceded by any warning or prior notice.

