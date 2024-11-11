4 In 10 Families Had Someone Consulting A Doctor In Last 3 Weeks, Finds New Delhi Pollution Survey

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Air Pollution: Four in ten families in Delhi-NCR have had someone visiting a doctor or a hospital for a pollution-related ailment in last three weeks, a latest survey has found.

About half of respondent families in the survey said that they had purchased one or more medicines or devices for pollution-related ailments in the same period, according to the study.

The findings of the survey come on a day when the national capital's air quality continued to be in the 'very poor ' category on Monday morning, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

"In order to study the air quality in Delhi-NCR , we conducted a new survey to find out how those who reside in the national capital and surrounding cities during Diwali are coping with their pollution related health ailments and if they have visited a doctor/hospital or bought medicines," read the findings of survey by Local Circles, a community social media platform.



The survey findings were revealed on November 11.





A similar study by LocalCircles in October had revealed that 3 in 10 Delhi NCR residents surveyed were having health issues due to high levels of air pollution.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court of India observed that the right to health is a fundamental right of citizens and that no religion encourages pollution.

“The right to live in a pollution-free atmosphere is a fundamental right under Article 21 of the Constitution . Prima facie, we are of the view that no religion promotes any activity that promotes pollution or compromises the health of the people,” the Supreme Cour said in a matter related to Delhi's air quality,legal news website Live Law reported.