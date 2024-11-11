Centre Expands Ambit Of Security For Bengal Lop

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Nov 11 (IANS) Acting on the reports of the Central intelligence agencies on threat perception, the Union has decided to expand the ambit of security provided to Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly.

Sources aware of the development said that till now, Adhikari was entitled to“Z” category security only within the state of West Bengal. However, considering the threat perspective as highlighted in the Central intelligence report, henceforth, the same security will be provided to the Leader of the Opposition wherever he will be travelling within India.

So far, Adhikari was entitled to“Y” category security in any state other than West Bengal.

While“Y” category is a security detail of eight personnel, including one or two commandos and police personnel;“Z” category is a security detail of 22 personnel, including four to six NSG commandos and police personnel.

It is learnt that the LoP will also be entitled to a bullet-proof vehicle.

Sources said in their reports the Central intelligence agencies have highlighted the nature of“threat perception” on Adhikari and also the reasons why he should be entitled for equal security arrangement in any part of the country that he will be going to.

Adhikari was entitled to security provided by the state government as the previous member of the state Cabinet before he joined BJP before the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections.

However, as he resigned both from the state Cabinet as well as as a ruling party legislator before the 2021 polls, he refused to accept security provided by the state government. Thereafter the Union government arranged for his security.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Trinamool Congress complained to the Election Commission of India against Adhikari, accusing him of making inflammatory statements and communal remarks violating the Model Code of Conduct during the election campaign for bypolls for the six Assembly constituencies in West Bengal on Wednesday.

In the letter, a copy of which is available with IANS, the ruling party has accused the LoP of targeting the Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member Samirul Islam and also India's neighbouring country of Bangladesh.