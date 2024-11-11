(MENAFN) In northern Gaza, Israel’s military actions are unfolding as a systematic campaign of ethnic cleansing. Palestinians who remain in the area are being forcibly removed, their homes and infrastructure obliterated, and new roads are being constructed to sever the northern Gaza Strip from Gaza City. Haaretz military correspondent Yaniv Kovovitch, after visiting the region, described the scene as resembling a natural disaster, but he made it clear that the devastation is not a result of nature, but a deliberate, premeditated strategy.



Brigadier General Itzik Cohn, commander of the 162nd Division in northern Gaza, confirmed that the military’s intent is clear: no one will be allowed to return to the northern part of Gaza. Most of the residents from towns such as Beit Hanoun, Beit Lahiya, al-Atatreh, and Jabalya have already been evacuated, with the military's primary goal being to "clear" the area and create operational freedom for Israeli forces. This operation, the officer explained, is supposedly aimed at protecting civilians while executing military objectives.



When questioned about the so-called "generals' plan" — a controversial strategy to expel Palestinians and block humanitarian aid — the officer denied being familiar with it, stating that operations are carried out under the directives of the Southern Command and the Chief of Staff. He emphasized that aid is being directed southward, outside of the “clearance zone” in northern Gaza, where Israel is blocking the entry of vital supplies such as food, water, and medical aid. Despite these harsh actions, the officer portrayed the IDF as adhering to moral and ethical standards by allowing civilians to move south, even at the risk of Israeli soldiers' safety.



However, the discussion must move beyond vague references to the "generals' plan" and focus on the undeniable fact that the ongoing ethnic cleansing in northern Gaza is occurring directly under the orders of Israeli leadership, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and senior military figures such as Lieutenant General Herzi Halevy and Southern Command leader Yon Finkelman. Netanyahu, along with his dismissed Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and his successor Israel Katz, are ultimately responsible for the war crimes unfolding in Gaza, including the forcible displacement of Palestinians, the destruction of their homes, and the creation of space for future Israeli settlements.

MENAFN11112024000045015687ID1108871792