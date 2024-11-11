Trump’s possible return to White House in 2025 sparks mixed international reactions

(MENAFN) Donald Trump’s possible return to the White House in 2025, alongside a Republican-majority Congress, has sparked mixed international reactions. While some U.S. adversaries may welcome his return, many allies express concern. On foreign policy, is expected to adopt a more pragmatic stance toward China, likely balancing sanctions with opportunities for trade deals beneficial to both sides.



Regarding the ongoing conflicts, Trump is likely to push for a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia, based on the current frontlines, which could allow Russia to keep territorial gains like Crimea. Additionally, Trump may concede to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s demand for Ukraine to be excluded from NATO, leveraging his skepticism toward the alliance to sway European nations to support this position.



In the Middle East, Trump’s strong alignment with Israel and Saudi Arabia is expected to continue, including a tougher stance on Iran. This aligns with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s objectives of dismantling Iran’s proxies, such as Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis, and weakening Iran’s regional influence. Trump’s backing may embolden Netanyahu, especially as Israel prepares for further military actions in Lebanon and possibly against Iran, which could also influence Trump’s approach to Russia, given Putin’s reliance on Iranian support in the war in Ukraine.



While the dynamics in Ukraine and the Middle East remain fluid, Trump’s relationship with China is likely to be a consistent focus of his foreign policy. His administration may continue applying tariffs on Chinese imports, while also exploring pragmatic deals with China’s President Xi Jinping. Trump’s commitment to NATO and security assurances for Asian allies, especially Taiwan, remains uncertain, with his previous term showing hesitancy to fully honor such obligations. His dealings with North Korea during his first term demonstrated a readiness to escalate tensions, especially in response to military provocations, a pattern that could resurface if he returns to power.

