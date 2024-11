Chad's Army Kills 96 Boko Haram Militants In Clearance Operation

(MENAFN- IANS) N'Djamena (Chad), Nov 11 (IANS) At least 96 were killed and 11 others in a clearance operation conducted by Chadian in the Lake Chad region, the said, adding 15 Chadian were killed and 32 others injured.

In a statement on Sunday, the army spokesman, General Issakh Acheikh, said that the troops also seized arms and equipment during the operation on Saturday, which was continuing.

"The situation is totally under control," Acheikh said.

Chad began the operation dubbed "Haskanite" after Boko Haram attacked a military base on Barkaram island near the border with Nigeria in late October, resulting in the deaths of over 40 Chadian soldiers, reports Xinhua news agency.

Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno said the operation was intended to dislodge Boko Haram militants from Lake Chad.