Gang Of Criminals Detained In Afghanistan
11/11/2024 6:30:16 AM
(MENAFN- IANS) Kabul, Nov 11 (IANS) Police have arrested a gang of criminals in northern Afghanistan's Balkh province, said a statement of the provincial police office on Monday.
The arrested criminals were allegedly involved in theft and robbery in the provincial capital, Mazar-i-Sharif city, reports Xinhua news agency, citing the statement.
To ensure law and order, police units have intensified patrol, mostly with motorcycles elsewhere in the province, the statement further said.
Police have also discovered a machinegun and taken into custody two individuals on a charge of attempts to smuggle the weapon out of the eastern Laghman province on Sunday.
Spokesman for the Ministry of Interior Affairs Abdul Mateen Qani said the police would spare no efforts to ensure law and order in the country.
