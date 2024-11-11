Sharifah Hardie Calls For Criminal Justice Reform As Governor Of CA: End Private Prisons, Prioritize Rehabilitation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sharifah Hardie for California Governor 2026

Sharifah Hardie advocates for bold criminal justice reform in California, focusing on ending private prisons and prioritizing rehabilitation over incarceration.

- Sharifah Hardie for CA Governor 2026LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sharifah Hardie , a passionate advocate for justice and equity, is bringing a fresh perspective to California's gubernatorial race with a sharp focus on criminal justice reform. As a fierce critic of the prison-industrial complex and a champion for rehabilitation over incarceration, Hardie's platform aims to reshape California's approach to justice in a way that prioritizes people over profits and dismantles systems of oppression.With a background deeply rooted in advocating for marginalized communities, Hardie's stance on criminal justice reform is shaped by a personal commitment to fairness, equity, and the abolition of for-profit prisons. Her candidacy calls for a reimagining of California's role in fostering a society where rehabilitation is the cornerstone of justice.A Critical Look at the U.S. Prison SystemSharifah Hardie does not shy away from speaking the truth about the deep flaws in the current criminal justice system. One of her strongest critiques is the for-profit prison industry, which began in 1983 with the founding of Corrections Corporation of America (now CoreCivic). This industry, Hardie argues, has created a perverse incentive structure that profits off the incarceration of individuals, often from disenfranchised communities. For Hardie, the idea that people's lives can be commodified and turned into financial gain is an affront to justice."The private prison industry is a blight on our society," Hardie said. "Since its inception in 1983, it has been about one thing-making money at the expense of human lives. It's time we end this cycle and put people, not profits, first."Hardie also points to the role of policy decisions in perpetuating mass incarceration. She highlights the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994, co-authored by Joe Biden, which introduced mandatory minimum sentences and the notorious "three strikes" law. These policies led to an increase in the prison population, disproportionately affecting Black and Brown communities."Rehabilitation, Not Incarceration"As a gubernatorial candidate, Sharifah Hardie is committed to implementing policies that emphasize rehabilitation over incarceration.“The focus should be on reform, not punishment,” she asserts.“We need to create a system that offers second chances, invests in rehabilitation, and prioritizes restorative justice practices. Too often, individuals-especially Black and Brown people-are trapped in a cycle of imprisonment with little opportunity to turn their lives around. We must do better.”Hardie's platform includes advocating for the closure of private prisons in California, investment in rehabilitation programs, and a more restorative approach to criminal justice. Her vision includes a system that provides education, job training, and mental health support, all aimed at reducing recidivism and helping formerly incarcerated individuals reintegrate into society as productive citizens.A System Designed for IncarcerationHardie is also outspoken about the racial disparities that exist within the criminal justice system. The 13th Amendment, which abolished slavery, contains a loophole that has been exploited to disproportionately incarcerate Black Americans. "We remember that the 13th Amendment ended slavery," Hardie says. "But when is the last time we read it in its entirety? The amendment allows for involuntary servitude as punishment for a crime, and this has been weaponized to disproportionately incarcerate Black people. From 'driving while Black' to 'walking while Black,' the system is designed to keep us locked up."As Governor, Hardie aims to tackle these systemic issues head-on by pushing for policies that reduce over-policing in Black and Brown communities and address the root causes of criminal behavior, such as poverty, lack of education, and mental health issues.The Need for a New Political LeadershipIn a political landscape where traditional leaders like Kamala Harris and Joe Biden have faced scrutiny for their roles in the mass incarceration of Black people, Hardie's candidacy offers a refreshing departure from the status quo. While Harris, as a former prosecutor, and Biden, with his role in passing the 1994 crime bill, have been criticized for contributing to the criminal justice issues faced by marginalized communities, Hardie positions herself as a reformer dedicated to systemic change."I care about justice," Hardie says. "We need leaders who will confront these issues with honesty and integrity, not with the same old policies that have failed us for decades."A Vision for a Just CaliforniaSharifah Hardie's bold vision for California is one where justice serves the people, not the prison-industrial complex. Her candidacy represents a call to action for those who are tired of a system that prioritizes punishment over rehabilitation and profit over people.As Governor of California, Hardie is committed to being a fierce advocate for criminal justice reform, challenging the status quo, and fighting for the rights of the most vulnerable. Her vision for a more just and equitable California is one that prioritizes human dignity, fairness, and equal opportunity for all.About Sharifah HardieSharifah Hardie is a passionate advocate for criminal justice reform, entrepreneur, and political leader with a track record of advocating for marginalized communities. She is committed to bringing real change to California, focusing on dismantling the prison-industrial complex, investing in rehabilitation, and addressing racial disparities within the criminal justice system. Hardie believes in building a more just, equitable, and inclusive society where all individuals have the opportunity to thrive.For media inquiries or to schedule an interview, please contact: 562-822-0965For more information about Sharifah Hardie's campaign, her vision for California and to make a donation visit: . Sharifah Hardie is available to be interviewed at: 562-822-0965#CriminalJusticeReform #EndPrivatePrisons #RehabilitationNotIncarceration #JusticeForAll #SystemicRacism #CaliforniaGovernor #JusticeReform #PrisonReform #SocialJustice #ReformNow #EqualJustice #DismantleInjustice #SharifahHardieForGovernor #SharifahHardie #California

Sharifah Hardie

Sharifah Hardie for CA Governor

+1 562-822-0965

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.