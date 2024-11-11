E&I Cooperative Services, With Cornell Univ, Announces Edpro Nextgen Leadership Program For Future Ed Procurement Execs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Prestigious Nine-Month Program to Equip Procurement Professionals with Executive Leadership Skills, Culminating in a Dual Certificate from E&I and Cornell

Casey Laurienzo, VP CEE Division

JERICHO, NY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- E&I Cooperative Services (E&I) is excited to announce the launch of the EdPro Next Gen Leadership Program, an all-costs-covered, groundbreaking initiative designed to foster leadership, innovation, and growth in the procurement profession within educational institutions. Set to begin in early 2025, this innovative program will equip selected procurement professionals with the skills and knowledge necessary for senior executive roles. Participants will earn a dual Executive Leadership Certificate, symbolizing E&I and Cornell's joint commitment to advancing excellence and leadership in educational procurement.

With the EdPro Next Gen Leadership Program, E&I is cultivating a new generation of visionary leaders equipped to influence peers and institutional leaders, inspire their organizations, and transform educational procurement. Participants will master the power to lead people effectively, champion new technologies, and implement cutting-edge strategies that position procurement as a strategic partner in achieving institutional success. By embedding innovation, agility, and sustainable practices at the core of their work, these leaders will redefine procurement's impact on education.

Participants will benefit from expert-led workshops, real-world projects, and an extensive support network, all designed to build leadership competencies and strategic skills that align with the demands of today's education sector.

“EdPro Next Gen Leadership is more than just a program-it's a movement to prepare and empower the next generation of procurement professionals in education,” said Casey Laurienzo, Vice President of E&I's Community Engagement & Education Division.“By cultivating leadership and strategic expertise in this field, E&I is investing in a future where procurement not only drives operational success but also serves as a force for positive change within our institutions.”

The EdPro NextGen Leadership Program offers a rigorous curriculum designed to sharpen participants' strategic thinking, change management skills, and leadership capabilities. Taught by expert faculty and featuring cohort coaching, the program will provide participants with an opportunity to enhance their leadership acumen and develop a network of peers across the country.

Program graduates will culminate their experience with an invitation-only EdPro NextGen Leadership Summit in November 2025, where they'll engage with leading industry innovators, celebrate their achievements, and explore the latest trends in educational procurement. E&I will fully subsidize the cost of the program for participants, including tuition costs and attendance at the EdPro NextGen Leadership Summit.

Program Requirements and Application Details

As a highly selective program, applications are open to procurement professionals from E&I member institutions who aspire to senior roles, such as Chief Procurement Officer (CPO). Applicants must secure endorsement from a senior leader within their institution to ensure dedicated support throughout the program, fostering a strong partnership between E&I and member institutions.

For more information on the program and how to apply, please visit the EdPro NextGen Leadership application or contact Casey Laurienzo, E&I Vice President, Community Engagement & Education, at ....

The EdPro NextGen Leadership Program is part of E&I's broader mission to advance the procurement profession and fulfill the needs of its more than 6,000 member institutions. E&I is committed to cultivating leaders who will strengthen the procurement field, and this program marks a pivotal step in E&I's long-standing dedication to providing members with meaningful resources and opportunities.

About E&I Cooperative Services

E&I Cooperative Services (E&I) is the only member-owned, non-profit procurement cooperative exclusively focused on serving higher education and K-12 institutions. E&I delivers unsurpassed value and an exceptional experience to its members through a broad portfolio of competitively solicited contracts with industry-leading suppliers and innovative sourcing solutions. The Cooperative empowers its members to make informed, analytics-driven decisions to capture more spending and optimize their education dollars. In addition, E&I offers strategic spend assessments, eProcurement solutions, supplier diversity programs, virtual and in-person education, and webinars and podcasts that advance the industry. For more information, please visit .

