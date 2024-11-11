Marine Toys For Tots Receives Special Recognition At CBS Awards Ceremony

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TRIANGLE,

Va., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 9th, the Marine Toys for Tots Program was honored to be recognized as the official charity of choice for the 27th Annual Family and TV Awards, presented by CBS. This special event honored the organization's unwavering, year-round commitment to supporting disadvantaged families and children.

Celebrity presenters

Montel Williams, Dean Cain, Laura McKenzie, and Elizabeth Stanton highlighted the unifying power of family films. "Family films have a way of uniting us, no matter where we come from or what our experiences are," they shared.

"Tonight we celebrate that spirit of unity, the same spirit that fuels the amazing work of Toys for Tots," said Stanton.

The Marine Toys for Tots Program has been a beacon of hope for families and children in need for over seven decades, and their mission is made possible by the dedication of our United States Marine Corps, local coordinators, volunteers, and the generosity of the American public.

LtGen James Laster, CEO of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation and LtGen Len "Loni" Anderson, Commander, Marine Forces Reserve and U.S. Marine Forces South, spoke passionately about the year-round mission of Toys for Tots and those who support its initiatives.

"The success of Toys for Tots is not ours alone. It's for every volunteer, every donor, and every supporter who believes in the power of hope and the power of giving," said LtGen Anderson.

LtGen Laster added, "Because needs aren't seasonal, we work year-round to ensure that impoverished children and families receive the help they need. Our mission is critical and ongoing, and it wouldn't be possible without the generous support of the American people."

LtGen Anderson and LtGen Laster also spoke about the importance of the Toys for Tots Literacy Program and Native American Program – highlighting how these initiatives provide toys, books, and other educational resources to children living in poverty and on remote Reservations across the country.

"Our Marines protect this Nation every day. They also dedicate themselves to serving families and children in need in their communities," said LtGen Laster, as Marines walked onto the awards ceremony stage to a standing ovation. They beamed as the audience recognized their dedication to defending our country, as well as their commitment to assisting economically disadvantaged families and children in their communities.

"Alongside our Marines and volunteers, our donors and supporters, we will persist in providing joy, hope, and support to children and families in need today, tomorrow, and for many years ahead,"

LtGen Laster concluded.

To learn more about how you can help the Marines Toys for Tots Program, please visit:

.

Media Contact:

Ted

Silvester

































































VP Marketing and Development

(703) 649-2021

[email protected]

SOURCE Toys for Tots

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED