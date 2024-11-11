FXBO Announces Partnership With Bridgerpay To Enhance Fintech Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CYPRUS, November 11, 2024 /Business News / -- FX Back Office (FXBO ), a leading provider of CRM solutions, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with BridgerPay, a prominent payment operations platform. This collaboration aims to streamline payment processes for brokerages, making transactions more efficient and secure.The partnership between FXBO and BridgerPay marks a significant advancement for the FinTech community, offering enhanced integration capabilities for brokers seeking robust CRM solutions combined with seamless payment operations. This collaboration ensures that brokerage firms can now benefit from a comprehensive suite of tools that facilitate client management while optimizing payment workflows."We are excited about the opportunities this partnership with BridgerPay brings to our clients," said Dmitriy Petrenko, CEO at FXBO. "By integrating BridgerPay's advanced payment solutions with our CRM platform, we provide a holistic approach to managing client interactions and financial transactions, which is crucial in today's fast-paced digital economy."The integration allows users to experience improved efficiency through features such as automated reconciliation, real-time payment tracking, and enhanced security protocols. These advancements not only save time but also reduce errors, providing a more reliable service for end-users.“At BridgerPay, we are always looking for partners who share our commitment to innovation and improving customer experiences. Our partnership with FXBO allows us to streamline payment processes for their clients, making transactions smoother and more efficient. We're excited about the possibilities this collaboration brings and look forward to helping businesses grow through this partnership.” Nir Bitton, VP of Business Development & PartnershipsWith a focus on innovation, both FXBO and BridgerPay are committed to delivering cutting-edge technology solutions that meet the evolving needs of the financial sector. This partnership underscores their shared vision of supporting the growth and success of businesses in the FinTech space.About FXBOFXBO serves over 200 brokers and boasts more than 370 integrations. The product not only addresses the everyday needs of a brokerage but also adds value by providing user-friendly tools, simple partnership management programs, a client area and a CRM that saves time and money for brokers whilst enabling them to focus on retention and attracting new clients. Highly automated, with the ability to customize just about anything, FXBO is a CRM giant and holds the title of 'The Ultimate Forex CRM' for a reason!About BridgerPayBridgerPay, founded in 2019, is a leading omnichannel payment operations platform designed to optimize payment processing and revenues for businesses while reducing costs. As a fully self-service solution, BridgerPay empowers clients to choose from over 1,000 integrated payment providers. With our unique Retry Engine, businesses have seen approval rates increase by more than 15% while improving overall payment performance. Our global team of 50 professionals continues to grow, supporting over 500 companies worldwide and delivering countless success stories.Contact InformationFor media inquiries or further information, please contact:

