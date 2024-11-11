Two Civilians Killed, Two Injured In Enemy Strikes On Donetsk Region In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian killed two residents of the Donetsk region on Sunday, November 10.

Donetsk Regional Governor Vadym Filashkin announced this on , Ukrinform reports.

"On November 10, the Russians killed two residents of the Donetsk region: in Mykolaivka and Shevchenko. Two more people in the region were during the day," he said.

Filashkin said that the total number of of the Russian army in the Donetsk region (2,864 killed and 6,394 injured) did not take into account casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.