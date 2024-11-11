War Update: 160 Combat Clashes On Front Lines In Past 24 Hours, Fighting Fiercest In Pokrovsk, Kurakhove Sectors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As many as 160 combat engagements between Ukrainian forces and Russian invaders were recorded on the front lines in Ukraine on Sunday, November 10.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian said this in a situation update as of 08:00 on Monday, November 11, Ukrinform reports.

Yesterday, the Russians struck the positions of Ukrainian units and population centers with one missile attack using two missiles and 70 using 142 guided aerial bombs. The enemy also used 1,538 kamikaze drones. In addition, the enemy launched 4,697 shelling attacks, including 77 MLRS attacks.

The Russian army carried out airstrikes near Yastrubyne, Pishchane, Bereza, Nova Sich, Khotin, Oleksandrivka, Yablunivka, Novenke, Basivka, Kharkiv, Vilcha, Hrekivka, Vilkhuvatka, Berestove, Siversk, Mykolaivka, Sloviansk, Chasiv Yar, Toretsk, Kostiantynivka, Shcherbynivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Sukha Balka, Oleksandropil, Kurakhove, Katerynivka, Romanivka, Dachne, Andriivka, Zelene Pole, Novodarivka, Velyka Novosilka, Temyrivka, and Olhivka.

Over the past day, Ukrainian missile forces and artillery hit one artillery system and six areas of concentration of manpower and equipment of the Russian invaders.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy launched six attacks on Ukrainian positions near Starytsia and Vovchansk.

Three Russian attacks were recorded in the Kupiansk sector during the day. Ukrainian forces repelled assaults near Kindrashivka, Zahryzove, and Zelenyi Hai.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy launched six attacks near Hrekivka, Terny, Torske, and Serebrianka.

On the Siversk axis, Ukrainian forces repelled one Russian attack near Verkhniokamianske.

In the Kramatorsk sector, three combat clashes were recorded outside Stupochky and Chasiv Yar.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy launched 16 attacks near Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 35 enemy assaults near Myroliubivka, Promin, Hryhorivka, Selydove, Lysivka, Sukhyi Yar, and Petrivka.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 48 attacks near Illinka, Vozdvyzhenka, Novoselydivka, Novodmytrivka, Sontsivka, Maksymilianivka, Antonivka, Dalnie and Katerynivka. Russian troops most actively tried to advance near Antonivka and Illinka.

In the Vremivka sector, the enemy carried out 13 assaults near Trudove, Kostiantynopolske, Uspenivka, and Makarivka, and actively engaged assault and bombing aircraft.

In the Orikhiv sector, the invaders launched two attacks near Novoandriivka and Mala Tokmachka.

In the Dnipro River sector, Russian invaders launched seven unsuccessful attacks.

Ukraine's operation in the Kursk region is ongoing. According to available information, Russian aircraft carried out 26 strikes using 48 glide bombs against its own territory.