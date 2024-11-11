Ukrainian Forces Intercept Two Russian Kh-59/69 Missiles, 39 Drones Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces shot down two Russian Kh-59/69 guided air missiles and 39 drones as of 09:30 on Monday, November 11.

The Ukrainian Air Force announced this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

From 20:00 on Sunday, November 10, the Russians attacked Ukraine with two Kh-59/69 guided air missiles fired from the temporarily captured part of the Zaporizhzhia region and 74 Shahed strike drones and unmanned aerial vehicles of an undetermined type launched from Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Oryol, and Bryansk.

The aerial attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, aircraft, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire teams of the Ukrainian Air Force and Ukrainian Defense Forces.

As of 09:30, two Kh-59/69 missiles and 39 drones were intercepted in the Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Poltava, Sumy, Cherkasy, Zaporizhzhia, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Mykolaiv regions.

Thirty enemy drones disappeared from radar in various Ukrainian regions and three more UAVs left Ukrainian airspace in the direction of Belarus and temporarily occupied territories.

