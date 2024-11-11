Ukrainian Forces Neutralize About Ten Russian Drones Threatening Kyiv Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces neutralized about ten Russian drones in Kyiv on the night of November 10-11.

Kyiv City Military Administration said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

About ten Tu-95MS strategic bombers took off at around 03:00. Kinzhal missile carriers – the MiG-31Ks - took off later.

"It was with these threats that this morning's air alert was connected. Fortunately, the launches of missiles from strategic aircraft were not confirmed," the post said.

"Meanwhile, an air alert raid in Kyiv lasted four-and-a-half hours at night. It was related to the attack of strike drones of the Russian Armed Forces. Up to a dozen drones were detected and neutralized by the Defense Forces in various ways (the exact number and type of drones will be made public by the Air Force)," the post reads.

