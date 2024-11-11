عربي


Kuwait Amir Congratulates Pres. Of Angola On Nat'l Day


11/11/2024 5:08:56 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 11 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a congratulatory cable to the President of the Republic of Angola, Joao Lourenco, on his country's national day.
In the cable, His Highness the Amir wished President Lourenco good health and wellness as well as more progress and prosperity to Angola and its people. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

