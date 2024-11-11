Kuwait Amir Congratulates Pres. Of Angola On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 11 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber sent a congratulatory cable to the President of the Republic of Angola, Joao Lourenco, on his country's national day. In the cable, His Highness the Amir wished President Lourenco good and wellness as well as more progress and prosperity to Angola and its people. (end) dss

