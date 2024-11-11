Kuwait Amir Representative Heads To Riyadh's Arab-Islamic Summit, Baku's COP29

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 11 (KUNA) -- Representative of the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad left Kuwait on Monday, heading to Saudi Arabia to partake in the extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit.

His Highness the Amir Representative, after the conclusion of the Riyadh summit, will head to Baku, Azerbaijan, to partake in the 29th of the Parties on Climate Change. (COP29)

Acting Prime Minister, of Defense, Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, Deputy Chief of the Kuwait National Guard (KNG) Sheikh Faisal Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Amiri Diwan Affairs Minister Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, and senior state officials saw His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah off at the international airport.

His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled's delegation consisted of Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, and senior officials at the Crown Prince Diwan. (end)

