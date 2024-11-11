عربي


New Justice Min. Takes Oath Before Kuwait Amir


11/11/2024 5:08:41 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 11 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace, Monday, Acting Prime Minister, Defense Minister, and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah who was accompanied by new Justice Minister Nasser Al-Sumait.
Al-Sumait took the constitutional oath before His Highness the Amir on the occasion of his appointment.
The ceremony was attended by senior officials of state. (end)
