New Justice Min. Takes Oath Before Kuwait Amir

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 11 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber received at Bayan Palace, Monday, Acting Prime Minister, Defense Minister, and Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah who was accompanied by new Justice Minister Nasser Al-Sumait. Al-Sumait took the constitutional oath before His Highness the Amir on the occasion of his appointment. The ceremony was attended by senior officials of state. (end) gta

