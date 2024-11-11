Iran Ranks Afghanistan As 4Th Largest Saffron Export Destination

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Iranian have reported that Afghanistan ranks as the fourth-largest export destination for Iranian saffron. In the first six months of this year, Iranian saffron has been exported to 50 destinations, including Afghanistan.

According to these reports, Afghanistan follows the UAE, Spain, and China in the ranking of saffron export destinations.

The statistics reveal that 6,908 kilograms of Iranian saffron have been exported to Afghanistan.

The report also cites Afghanistan's of and Irrigation, which claims that Afghanistan produced 21 tons of saffron and exported 67 tons last year.

Recently, Afghanistan's Ministry of Industry and Commerce announced that the country exported 635 tons of saffron to Hong Kong, valued at $77.5 million, over the past six months.

Afghan saffron, known for its distinctive flavor, is considered one of the best in the world.

Last week, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) announced that Afghanistan saffron had secured sales opportunities at the 2024 Paris exhibition, valued at $1.07 million.

According to USAID, a major order of 600 kilograms of saffron in global markets will help elevate Afghanistan saffron's reputation and improve livelihoods in the country.

In the latest recognition, the Belgian International Taste Institute awarded Afghanistan saffron the title of best saffron for the ninth time.

Previously, a spokesperson for Afghanistan's Ministry of Industry and Commerce dismissed Iranian claims that Afghanistan markets Iranian saffron as its own, asserting that Afghanistan saffron holds a strong position in international markets.

Afghanistan saffron continues to gain international acclaim, contributing to Afghanistan's economic growth and solidifying its status as a leading saffron producer globally.

