Wow Long Rice Crust By Xiao Ma Song Strategic Consulting Wins Bronze In A' Packaging Design Awards

Wow Long Rice Crust

Xiao Ma Song Strategic Consulting's innovative packaging design for Wow Long Rice Crust recognized with prestigious Bronze A' Design Award in Packaging Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of packaging design, has announced Wow Long Rice Crust by Xiao Ma Song Strategic Consulting as a Bronze winner in the Packaging Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation behind the Wow Long Rice Crust packaging, solidifying its position as a noteworthy achievement within the packaging industry.The Wow Long Rice Crust packaging design by Xiao Ma Song Strategic Consulting addresses the challenges faced by traditional Chinese snacks, such as product homogeneity and image aging, by appealing to younger consumers through a fresh and engaging approach. This innovative design not only aligns with current trends in the packaging industry but also demonstrates the practical benefits of effective packaging in attracting and connecting with target audiences.The award-winning packaging design for Wow Long Rice Crust stands out in the market through its creative use of vivid illustrations and exaggerated expressions combined with appetizing product pictures. By reimagining the image of the historical figure Zhuge Liang in a humorous comic style and incorporating the element of "Wow" into the brand name, the design captures the unique chewy taste of the snack while quickly grabbing consumers' attention.Receiving the Bronze A' Design Award serves as a testament to Xiao Ma Song Strategic Consulting's commitment to excellence and innovation in packaging design. This recognition is expected to inspire the company's future projects and encourage further exploration of creative solutions that resonate with younger demographics while maintaining the essence of traditional snacks.Wow Long Rice Crust was designed by a talented team at Xiao Ma Song Strategic Consulting, including Guan Zi, Bai Lu, Wang Dianhe, Shi Ruoyu, Zhu Xiaolin, and Li Sitong for design; Wang Dianhe for illustration; and Xiao Masong, Huang Zheng, Ying Yaojie, Li Huizi, Wang Yang, and Sun Nan for strategy.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Wow Long Rice Crust packaging design at:/ada-winner-design?ID=154451About Xiao Ma Song Strategic ConsultingXiao Ma Song Strategic Consulting is a top-ranked strategy consulting company in China, renowned for its precise strategies and practical, effective business design solutions. With a focus on brand and marketing consulting, the company helps enterprises overcome challenges and achieve success. Xiao Ma Song Strategic Consulting's designed products have garnered numerous international design awards, cementing its position as a leader in the industry.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes outstanding designs that demonstrate a high level of creativity, practicality, and professional execution. This prestigious designation is granted to designs that showcase the designer's skill in blending form and function, offering innovative solutions that enhance people's lives. The award acknowledges the potential of these designs to positively influence industry standards and celebrates the dedication and resourcefulness of their creators. Bronze A' Design Award winners in the Packaging Design category excel in areas such as innovation, sustainability, functionality, aesthetics, user convenience, brand identity, market competitiveness, and technical excellence.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition that recognizes and promotes superior products and projects across all industries. Established in 2008, the A' Design Award is now in its 16th year and welcomes entries from all countries. The competition aims to make the world a better place by acknowledging and celebrating remarkable achievements in design, showcasing pioneering works on a global stage. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process, entries are evaluated by an influential and expert jury panel based on pre-established criteria. By recognizing and promoting exceptional design, the A' Design Award seeks to inspire and drive the cycle of innovation and advancement for the benefit of society. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

