Luminous Island By Meng-Hsiang Chen, Chun-Te Kao, Ya-Lan Tsao Wins Bronze In A'lighting Projects, Light Art Design Award

Innovative Light Art Installation Inspired by Penghu's Ocean World Captivates A' Design Award Jury

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected international design competition, has announced Luminous Island by Meng-Hsiang Chen, Chun-Te Kao and Ya-Lan Tsao as the Bronze winner in the Lighting Projects and Light Art Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional creativity and innovation demonstrated in the award-winning light art installation, which showcases the captivating underwater world of Penghu, Taiwan.Luminous Island stands out as a remarkable example of how light art can transform spaces and engage audiences. The installation's relevance to the Lighting Projects industry lies in its innovative approach to creating immersive experiences that celebrate local culture and natural beauty. By pushing the boundaries of traditional lantern-making techniques and integrating advanced LED technology, Luminous Island sets a new standard for contextual light art exhibitions.The award-winning installation takes visitors on a mesmerizing journey through Penghu's ocean world, with 13 unique light art pieces inspired by marine creatures and the island's stunning seascape. The design team's meticulous attention to detail is evident in the delicate LED lights woven into the fabric of the lanterns, creating a vivid and lifelike representation of the underwater kingdom. The exhibition's innovative use of fiber optics and mechanical devices further enhances the immersive experience, allowing the lanterns to move and change color, bringing the ocean to life.The recognition bestowed upon Luminous Island by the A' Lighting Projects and Light Art Design Award serves as a testament to the design team's dedication to pushing the boundaries of light art and creating meaningful experiences for audiences. This achievement is expected to inspire future projects that seamlessly blend art, technology, and local heritage, setting a new benchmark for contextual light art installations worldwide.Luminous Island was brought to life by a talented team of designers and artists, including Meng-Hsiang Chen, Chun-Te Kao, Ya-Lan Tsao, Wen-Chuan Huang, and other dedicated professionals who contributed their expertise to create this remarkable installation.Interested parties may learn more about Luminous Island and its creators at:About Meng-Hsiang Chen, Chun-Te Kao and Ya-Lan TsaoMeng-Hsiang Chen, Chun-Te Kao and Ya-Lan Tsao are a talented team of designers and artists from Taiwan who specialize in creating captivating light art installations. With their flexible thinking and creativity, they undertake the planning and implementation of special light festivals in major cities and towns. By combining culture, stories, light, and color, they create artistic creations that transform spaces and engage audiences, showcasing the beauty and flexibility of light with an aesthetic temperature.About COSQUARE StudioCOSQUARE Studio is a renowned design studio based in Taiwan, known for its innovative approach to light art installations and special light festivals. The studio's team of skilled designers and artists use their expertise and creativity to bring stories and culture to life through the medium of light. By combining cutting-edge technology with artistic vision, COSQUARE Studio creates immersive experiences that captivate audiences and transform urban spaces into magical realms of light and color.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to notable designs that demonstrate creativity, ingenuity, and astuteness. Winning designs are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process, where a panel of expert jury members, including design professionals, industry leaders, journalists, and academics, evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria. The Bronze A' Design Award acknowledges designs that excel in innovative use of light, functional efficiency, aesthetic appeal, integration with the environment, energy efficiency, material selection, durability, sustainability, user experience enhancement, adaptability, light quality and distribution, technological advancement, safety considerations, ease of installation and maintenance, economic feasibility, scalability, modularity, cultural relevance, social impact, inclusion of smart features, originality, and creativity within the Lighting Projects and Light Art Design category.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an esteemed international design competition that recognizes and promotes superior products and projects that advance and benefit society. With a philanthropic mission to enhance the world through the power of good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact the global community. The competition, now in its 16th year, is organized across all industries and welcomes entries from all countries. A distinguished panel of expert jury members, including design professionals, industry leaders, journalists, and academics, conduct a blind peer-review process to select the winners based on pre-established evaluation criteria.

