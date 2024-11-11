Indonesia's newly elected president urges for cooperation with China

(MENAFN) Indonesia's newly elected president, Prabowo Subianto, emphasized the importance of collaboration over confrontation with China during a business forum in Beijing, where new deals worth USD10 billion were signed. In his address, Subianto stated that Indonesia aims to be part of China's rise not only as an economic power but as a "civilizational power." He stressed that the path to peace and prosperity in the modern world lies in collaboration, not confrontation.



This visit marks the first stop of Subianto's inaugural overseas trip since taking office three weeks ago. Following his time in China, he is headed to the United States, where relations with China are currently strained, before continuing on to Peru and Brazil for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) and Group of 20 (G20) summits. Subianto and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to deepen bilateral relations, adding security as a fifth pillar of cooperation, alongside political, economic, maritime, and people-to-people exchanges. They also announced plans for the first-ever joint meeting of their foreign and defense ministers in 2025.



Subianto reiterated Indonesia’s long-standing nonaligned position and respect for all global powers. Indonesia has avoided becoming embroiled in the territorial disputes between China and its Southeast Asian neighbors in the South China Sea. While Indonesia does not have a formal dispute with China, it has faced occasional tensions, such as the recent incident in which Indonesian patrol ships drove off a Chinese coast guard vessel near an Indonesian energy company conducting a seismic survey.

MENAFN11112024000045015839ID1108871427