PM Modi Interacts With BJP Booth Workers, Vows To Free Jharkhand From Graft

(MENAFN- IANS) Ranchi, Nov 11 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi on Monday addressed Jharkhand BJP booth workers in an interactive session under the 'Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot' initiative. He said that while the state is rich in resources and potential, it has suffered due to corruption, mafia influence, and poor governance under the current regime.

Commending the BJP workers, PM Modi said that their dedicated efforts were visible throughout the state, giving the Opposition sleepless nights.

"We must liberate Jharkhand from corruption, mafia influence, and ineffective governance," he stated, adding that the role of booth workers is crucial in achieving this goal.

In his online interaction, PM Modi highlighted that while Jharkhand is resource-rich, its people remain impoverished due to rampant corruption and lack of development. Unemployment is at an all-time high, and infrastructure issues have stifled tourism, despite the state's natural beauty, he said.

He said that Jharkhand needs a "double-engine government" to ensure rapid development, aligning with the principle of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'.

The Prime Minister encouraged BJP workers to focus on grassroots engagement and praising their dedication said that this would yield results. He announced that he would visit the state again on November 13, the day of polling for the first phase of elections in the state.

During the interaction, a booth president Rajiv from Ranchi's Chutia Mandal, spoke about the BJP's election manifesto, particularly the 'Gogo Didi' scheme, which promises Rs 2,000 per month to women, and the Yuva Sathi Allowance.

Praising the scheme PM Modi called it a testament to the manifesto's strength. He also expressed pride in its appreciation by the national media.

Pankaj Mandal from Rajmahal also voiced optimism, sharing that BJP is expected to win in his region as youth discontent has grown due to paper leaks and unmet promises from the present coalition government.

PM Modi criticised the Congress, JMM, and RJD for making hollow promises over the past five years, contrasting this with the BJP's track record of fulfilling commitments in states like Odisha. He assured that the BJP, if elected in Jharkhand, would swiftly honour its promises.

Encouraging workers as elections approach, PM Modi advised them to engage with the public in small groups with enthusiasm. "Make voting a celebration," he urged, suggesting workers "vote first, then enjoy refreshments."

He expressed confidence in the impact of the Gogo Didi scheme, noting that when funds go directly into women's accounts, they are used effectively, which bolsters faith in the BJP's governance.