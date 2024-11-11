Amorim Acknowledges Steep Task Ahead At Man Utd Says, ‘I’M Not Naive’

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 11 (IANS) New Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim, who is set to begin his tenure on Monday acknowledged the difficulty of the task that lies ahead of him in England following his final game with Sporting CP, a 4-2 win against Braga on Sunday.

"I'm not naive, I know it's going to be very different, very difficult. I'm at peace now, I can focus on my new job and I'm looking forward to starting tomorrow. I feel ready for the new challenge," Amorim told reporters after the match.

Manchester United have won the English first division a record 20 times in history. The team under the tenure of Sir Alex Ferguson his reign at Old Trafford, Ferguson also won the FA Cup five times and the League Cup on four occasions. United also claimed two UEFA Champions League trophies under his management, including the 1999 win in Barcelona with two stoppage-time goals in a 2-1 victory over Bayern Munich.

United's 13th Premier League title and 20th top-flight triumph overall came in 2012/13.

Since his departure, the team has struggled to return to their former selves and have had a number of coaches come in but none offered much success besides Jose Mourinho, who won the Europa League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup during his tenure, which adds to the pressure on Amorim.

The Portuguese head coach also apologised for the manner of his departure as he has left Sporting CP just 11 games into the season with the side having won all their games and sit at the top of Liga Portugal.

"I know it will be difficult to reproduce what I have here elsewhere, but there are other places with different exposure and pressure. It's been a fantastic adventure. I apologise for this mid-season decision, but I felt it was my time and my way," he added.